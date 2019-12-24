March 3, 1939 - December 21, 2019 Paul Douglas West, 80, of Lexington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with Pastor Bob Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Mr. West was born on March 3, 1939 in Alta Vista, VA to George Ross West and Ruth Shelton West. He was a retired electronics technician, having worked for AT&T, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Mr. West was a loving father and grandfather whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty one years, Patricia "Pat" Thomason West; and a brother, Alvin West. Surviving are his six children, Sharri West, Doug West, Debby Coley, Tammy Phillips (Ronnie), Tina Myers-Kruth (Marc), and Toni Fulton; his thirteen grandchildren, Elizabeth "Beth" Myers (Josh), Stewart "Stew" Starr (Jen), Patricia "Trish" Coley, Elizabeth "Betsy" Young (Brandon), Nicole "Nicky" Gelo (Jared), Nathan Phillips (Katherine), Joshua Phillips, Daniel "Taylor" Phillips (Abby), Ethan Phillips, "Patti" Cody (Adam), Samuel Fulton, Tyler Fulton (Kathleen), and Christopher Myers; his seven great-grandchildren, Emma and Joshua Myers, Abbagail and Evie Young, Atlas and Clark Fulton, and Eryn Fransman; two brothers, Roy West (Nancy) and Terrell West (Bobbi); and a sister, Brenda Sink. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
