August 17, 1945 - June 23, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Clarence "Eddie" West, Jr., 74, passed away June 23, 2020. He was born August 17, 1945 in Forsyth County to the late Clarence Edwin West, Sr. and Martha Lucille Crowder West. Eddie was a graduate of East Forsyth Class of 1963, he also attended Forsyth Tech. He was a Vietnam and Desert Storm Veteran of the MS1 Navy Seabees. He worked for Stroh's, the Kernersville Fire Department, and was a self-employed roofer. Eddie was president of Triad Fleet Reserve Association, a member of VFW Post 11173, a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church, and the North Carolina Baptist Men, and made the greatest pound cake ever! Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Lee Culbreth West. Surviving are a son, Edwin Lee West and wife Kelly; three granddaughters, Taylor Madison Cooley Tilley Husband Dillon, Destiny MaClay, and Peyton Makenna; a daughter, Dana West Vivelo; one grandson, Cody Anthony; a son, Jason Scott West and wife Mary Ellen; two grandsons and two granddaughters, Shawn Scott Edwin, Victoria Scarlett Elizabeth, Sylvia Marie Elaine and James Lee Rogers, two brothers, Gene and wife Jo, Ken and wife Brenda, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. An outdoor memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Oaklawn Baptist Church. Bring a lawn chair if needed. A private family graveside service will be held in Salisbury National Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020. Memorials may be made to NCBM at 205 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511, or the VFW Post 11173 at 308 Brook Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the West family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
