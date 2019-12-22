Marguerite Cheryl Fuller Wesley, 66, of Midway, NC, walked through Heaven's Gates holding the hand of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019, with her loving husband, James Wesley, holding her hand. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 4:30pm, at First Baptist Church Welcome, 404 Welcome-Arcadia Rd, Lexington, NC 27295, with visitation starting at 3:30pm. Marguerite was born in 1953 in Winona, MN, graduated in 1971 from Mayo High School, and then attended New Tribes Missionary school. Later in life, Marguerite graduated in 2000 from Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC. Marguerite dedicated her career life to children, teaching at multiple schools in North Carolina's Davidson and Forsyth Counties, including Midway Elementary, Mineral Springs Elementary, and Jefferson Elementary. She also opened her home to a daycare and taught piano and music in her lifetime. Marguerite joins her parents, Esperence and Mason Fuller in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, James Wesley, three children: Liebe (Chris) Barry, Coby Wesley, Caleb (Naomi) Wesley; two grandchildren: Anna and Whitney; eight siblings: Judy (Michael) Ellstrom, Rita (Dave) Swenson, Mildred Broadwell, Leslie (Doug) Laughlin, Frank (Cindy) Fuller, Pat Prum, and Kara Jensvold; and three in-law siblings: George Wesley, Lynda (John) Shelhamer, and Lois Wesley. She was a kind and caring Christian, devoted to making every single person she encountered feel special. All were so blessed to have shared a moment in her life. "Some have compassion, making a difference." Jude 1:22 KJV In lieu of flowers, please donate to the FROG Calvary Southside education program: Attn: Missions Office/Frog Calvary Southside, Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Wesley, Marguerite Cheryl Fuller
To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Wesley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately