October 23, 1931 - November 15, 2019 Willa Sue King Welfare, 88, of Pfafftown, passed away on November 15, 2019. Sue was born on October 23, 1931 in Greensboro, NC to the late Clarence Burr King and wife Maggie Canter King. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Sherrill Welfare, and her sisters June King Taylor and Patsy King Kemp. Sue is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Winston-Salem Foundation, designated to the Robert S. and Sue K. Welfare Fund, 751 West Fourth Street, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or the Welfare Family Campership Endowment of YMCA Camp Hanes, 1225 Camp Hanes Road, King, NC 27021. The family of Sue Welfare expresses deep appreciation and thanks to the management and staff of Vienna Village Assisted Living and Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
