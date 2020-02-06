April 14, 1929 - February 3, 2020 William "Bill" Buford Welch, 90, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Bill was born on April 14, 1929 in Forsyth County to Hobert Andrew Welch and Amanda Sue Nifong Welch. Bill was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and a current member of Pinedale Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Earline Bohannon Welch; an infant son, Stephen Wayne Welch; a daughter, Diane Lewellyn and husband Leroy; and a grandson, Ross Lewellyn. Surviving family includes two sons, Tony Lee Welch (Kathy) and Randy Alan Welch (Jody); three grandsons, Chase Lewellyn, Cole Welch and Grant Welch (Theresa); one great-granddaughter, Brooke Welch; one sister, Leona Fishel (R.J.); one brother, Hobert Welch; and one sister-in-law, Jimmie Bohannon. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Pastor Bob McCaskill officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Welch, William "Bill" Buford
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
