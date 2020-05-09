October 25, 1927 - May 7, 2020 Barbara Long Welch was born on October 25, 1927 to the late Ira Lester Long and Lalah P. Long and was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and a special friend to so many. She was raised during the Great Depression with a humble faith in a loving, caring home. Her strong faith led to her support and dedication of local Moravian, Baptist, and Methodist congregations with the last three decades spent at Centenary United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women for many years, enjoyed her time as a greeter, and was known to inspect the ministers' shoes for the proper shine. She enjoyed many years of service to R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, all while maintaining a nurturing, supportive, and loving environment for her two children. Upon her retirement, she served over two decades as corporate secretary and treasurer for I. L. Long Construction Co. Inc., where her late husband, Edwin L. Welch, Sr., was president and chairman. Together, they supported community organizations such as The Children's Home, Ronald McDonald House, and S.C.A.N. The greatest joy for "Nana" was spending time with her family. Whether it was a phone call or catching up around her kitchen table, she cherished each moment connecting with those she loved. She made every moment more special with her contagious laughter and ability to light up the room with her smile. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling many destinations, including summers at the beach and admiring the beauty of North Carolina mountains in the fall. She was open to any adventure as long as she was with people she loved. This sentiment carried over into her daily life; her home was always open. She especially loved hosting pool parties for her great-grandchildren and she was always prepared with the perfect snacks and consistently had a bottled Coke handy. Many knew Barbara as someone who worked diligently to leave the world better than she found it. In her life, she knew no strangers, creating friendships everywhere she went. Her ability to entertain any conversation drew people in. The friends of her loved ones became an extension of her family and felt her deep love and compassion. To many around town, she was simply known as "Nana" and will be missed by multiple generations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Welch, Sr., and siblings, Dorothy Long Simmons, Clarence Long, and Lester Long. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Long Spaugh, daughter, Lynn Welch Brannock (late husband Paul), and son, Edwin L. Welch, Jr., (Sue); grandchildren, Amy Brannock, Kristan Harrington (Michael), Win Welch (Meredith), Rob Welch (Elizabeth), and Heather Welch Jeffries (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Albert Kramer, Anna Kramer, Paul Harrington, Henry Harrington, Audrey Harrington, Caroline Welch, Edwin Welch, IV, Henry Welch, Sarah Catherine Jeffries, David Jeffries, Jane Welch, Robert Welch, Harold Welch, and Betsy Welch, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the professional care and compassion provided by caregivers Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD, Betsy Brais, PA, and the late Dr. Walter Roufail, the constant support provided by Rev. Craig Ford, Rev. Roland Barnhart and the staff of Centenary United Methodist Church, and to all of her wonderful friends and neighbors who have so enriched her life with their friendship and love. Barbara L. Welch held a deep love for her community and demonstrated that commitment throughout her life by helping others in need. In lieu of flowers, for those considering a memorial to honor her memory, the family would ask for your consideration of Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or any agency assisting our area in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Due to current limitations on gatherings, the family will hold a private graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Craig Ford and Rev. Dr. Jonathan Jeffries officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
