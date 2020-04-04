November 8, 1960 - March 26, 2020 David E. Welborn, 59, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. David was born on November 8, 1960 in Trinity, NC to Otto and Irene Rainey Welborn. He attended Trinity High School and served in the United States Navy. David had an outgoing personality and excelled at selling everything from cars to kitchen cabinets. After David and Linda married they moved to the country and started Old Mill Vineyards where they grew Merlot and Viognier grapes. Training horses was always David's greatest passion and he became well known for gentling wild mustangs and getting them adopted to become useful riding horses. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Linda Welborn, his sons Brandon and Chris (Ashley), step-sons Gray Taylor (Rain) and Drew Taylor (Hotaru). Grandpa Horsey will be missed by five grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Sandra Welborn (John) and brother Joseph Welborn (Lisa). He also leaves behind his border collie and best friend "Jazz." A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Salem Funeral & Cremations 120 S Main St Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately