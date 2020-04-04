November 8, 1960 - March 26, 2020 David E. Welborn, 59, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. David was born on November 8, 1960 in Trinity, NC to Otto and Irene Rainey Welborn. He attended Trinity High School and served in the United States Navy. David had an outgoing personality and excelled at selling everything from cars to kitchen cabinets. After David and Linda married they moved to the country and started Old Mill Vineyards where they grew Merlot and Viognier grapes. Training horses was always David's greatest passion and he became well known for gentling wild mustangs and getting them adopted to become useful riding horses. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Linda Welborn, his sons Brandon and Chris (Ashley), step-sons Gray Taylor (Rain) and Drew Taylor (Hotaru). Grandpa Horsey will be missed by five grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Sandra Welborn (John) and brother Joseph Welborn (Lisa). He also leaves behind his border collie and best friend "Jazz." A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Salem Funeral & Cremations 120 S Main St Winston-Salem, NC 27101

