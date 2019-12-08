July 16, 1929 - December 3, 2019 Ann was raised in Lockport, NY, graduated from Wooster College, OH and moved to W-S in 1962 with her husband Dr. Larry Weiss and her 3 sons Jim, Tom and Glenn. She taught junior high music, built 30 homes as a developer and volunteered at Reynolda House. She played tennis at Forsyth Country Club, competed in duplicate bridge and joined Outward Bound. In 1994, she married James H. Charles. Her credo was "Life without risks is living dead'" Services held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 3pm, Friday Dec 13. Memorials to Highland Presbyterian Church Choir Fund.
