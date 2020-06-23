October 14, 1938 - June 20, 2020 Mr. Lou Weisner, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in Davidson County on October 14, 1938 to James Weisner and Lottie Kimel Weisner. Lou retired from R.J. Reynolds after 35 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing cards, going to the lake, and boating. Lou especially loved animals. He was always willing to give a helping hand, even when people did not realize it was him. Lou was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special aunt, Jane Warner. Surviving are his wife, Peggy Weisner; children, Donna Turman (Fred), Darrell Suggs (Kimberly), and Darla Turner (Mike); grandchildren, Gina Webber (Chad), April Sink (Charlie), Jessica Suggs, and Ryan Suggs; great-grandchildren, Faith, Hope, and Emma Jane; siblings, Phil Weisner (Linda), Thor Weisner (Glenda), Karen Weisner, and Drew Hopkins (J.T.); and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Alston Brook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care they provided to Lou. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
