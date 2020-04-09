May 24, 1947 - April 4, 2020 Paul Alexander Weinman, 72, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home in Arbor Acres, Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. Weinman was born May 24, 1947, in New York, NY, the son of Robert Alexander Weinman, a noted sculptor, and Jane Morrison Weinman, a French teacher and opera singer. Upon graduation from Briarcliff High School in Briarcliff Manor, NY in 1965, Mr. Weinman attended a post-graduate year at The New Hampton School in New Hampton, NH, before moving to Winston-Salem, NC to attend Wake Forest University. He paused his studies to serve in Vietnam, but returned to Wake Forest to complete his bachelor of arts in history in 1973. After completion of his undergraduate degree, he proudly served as a Winston-Salem police officer until 1975, when he returned to Wake Forest to earn his juris doctor, which he completed in 1978. Following admission to the NC State Bar in 1978, Mr. Weinman began his prosecutorial career as an assistant district attorney in Forsyth County. In 1984, he became a federal prosecutor and worked as an assistant United States attorney for the Middle District of NC until his retirement in 2012. Mr. Weinman was drafted by the US Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam as part of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion (Mechanized) 22nd Infantry, "The Triple Deuce," until March 1970. His company executed combat patrols throughout "The Crescent," a region of dense forest west of Dau Tieng. Though he did not speak often of his experience in Vietnam, it was a formative experience and the beginning of a 38-year career of public service. Mr. Weinman was a competitive spirit who loved golf, card games (particularly bridge in his final years), and sharing the accomplishments of his family. He also enjoyed spending time with family at Quaker Lake in Pawling, NY, and watching soccer with his simplest pleasure being standing against the brick wall in the last row of Spry Stadium to watch Wake Forest soccer matches. Mr. Weinman is survived by four sons: Mark Alexander Weinman of Winston-Salem; David Milnor Weinman of Philadelphia, PA; Stephen Watts Weinman and his wife Laurie of Ellicott City, MD; and Zachary Stanton Weinman of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by his brother, Christopher Robert Weinmann of Norwich, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Fisher House Foundation, or the North Carolina Outward Bound School. Nonmonetary memorial gifts are welcome through enjoying an afternoon or evening of Wake Forest soccer with friends and family at Spry Stadium. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106
