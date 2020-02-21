March 10, 1988 - February 17, 2020 Jared Lloyd Weicht departed this life on February 17, 2020 at the age of 31. A native of Winston-Salem, he attended the Downtown Charter School, Oak Ridge Military Academy and then graduated from Mount Tabor High School. He later became employed with Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Charlotte in 2014. He was the son of David Lloyd Weicht of Matthews and Cheryl McCraney Wilson of Winston-Salem. Jared is survived by his parents; a grandmother, Lou Smith McCraney; an uncle, Donald McCraney, Jr. and wife Karen McCraney, of Lakeland, Florida; a sister, Lindsey Weicht Gommel and husband Daniel Gommel of Berlin, Germany; a half-sister, Jessica Long Cantrell and husband Brian Long, of Winston-Salem; a stepfather, G. Gray Wilson, of Winston-Salem; a stepmother, Nancy Weicht; two stepbrothers, Trover Gray Wilson, of Chicago, Illinois, and Harper Lee Wilson, of Winston-Salem; and two stepsisters, Laura Hailey Wilson, of Winston-Salem, and Marguerite Claire Wilson, of Bloomington, Indiana. Jared was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a great wit, loved hip-hop, fishing, traveling and the Carolina Panthers, and was the definition of a free spirit. His smile was infectious. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Contributions may be made to GreeNest of Winston-Salem, 630 Brookstown Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

Service information

Feb 23
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Home Moravian Church Parlor
529 South Church Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Feb 23
Graveside
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM-3:30PM
God's Acre
100 Cemetery Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
