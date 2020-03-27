March 17, 1924 - March 25, 2020 Ruth Naomi Fuhr Weibel, 96, passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1924 to the late Grant Jason Fuhr and Bertha Weaver Fuhr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herbert Henry Weibel; daughter Linda A Beck. Surviving are her children Lois R. (Dave) Stansfield, Donna M. (Wayne) Hartpence, Doris E. Stansfield, Mark H. (Laura) Weibel, Martin G. Weibel, John M. (Sue) Weibel; 32 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Due to governmental restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Weibel family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mountain Rd. Jonesville, NC 28642

