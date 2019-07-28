November 25, 1934 - July 25, 2019 Mrs. Valerie Weber, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, at her current residence at Homestead Hills in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania on November 25, 1934, she is the daughter of Edward and Frances Lusczcewski. Valerie is a graduate of Notre Dame High School, and shortly thereafter started working for Westinghouse. She spent the next 30 years with Westinghouse as a draftswoman in the engineering department, first in the Lester, PA, plant and then transferring to the Winston Salem plant in 1984. She was a woman before her time, and one of the only female draftspersons in a field that was dominated by males. She also chaired the United Way committee during her years at Westinghouse. Valerie was a member of St Leo the Great Catholic Church and Saint Theresa's Guild. After retirement she volunteered at Forsyth Hospital for 23 years, wanting to give back to her community. She also worked part time as an interpreter and tour guide at Old Salem's MESDA (Museum of Early Decorative Arts) for over 16 years. She loved the arts and instilled that passion in her children. Valerie resided in Pfafftown, North Carolina with her husband of 36 years, Walt Weber. She is survived by her husband Walt; two sisters, Ellie Keithly and Loretta Lech; two children, John DiSciullo and Valerie Midgett; two step children, Jeff Weber and Robyn Crandall; two grandchildren, Ashely Crandall and Max Midgett; beloved cat, Snowflake; and many extended family members and friends. Valerie was a beautiful and inspiring person. She was a shining example of integrity and honesty in her relationships and raised her children in the light of her unconditional love. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103, of North Carolina. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
The Atlanta Braves called Jeremy Walker, a former Calvary Day and Davie County standout, with the news all young ball players want to get.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately