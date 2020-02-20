Weber, Elizabeth Artis Wright August 20, 1921 - February 17, 2020 Elizabeth Artis Wright Weber, 98 entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17th. She was 98 years old. She was born in Winston-Salem to the late Burgess McAger and Bessie Reynolds Wright. She studied voice at Salem College and went on to teach German for many years at Salem Academy before moving into an Administrative role at Salem Academy. From 1962 until her retirement in 1980, she served as Admissions Director for Salem Academy. She was an avid hymn composer. One year she wrote 31 hymns in the month of January, one hymn for each day. When she was done, she thought to herself, "I could do that in February." And she did. She went on to write 365 hymns that year. She wrote her first hymn for her niece's confirmation in 1952. In her lifetime she composed over 1,000 hymns on subjects including marriage, prayer, renewal, worship, church seasons and celebrations. Several were sung in her church and one appears in the Moravian Book of Worship. A self-described, "cradle Moravian," in 1982 she married her former high school sweetheart, the late Rev. Herbert Weber and faithfully served with him in ministry during his years of service at Little Church on the Lane, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Upon his retirement, the Webers moved back to Winston-Salem. Together they enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Travels included trips to Australia and South Africa. Both Herbert and E. Artis were involved in their home congregation of Fairview Moravian. E. Artis also enjoyed singing in the Moramus Chorale group. Following Herbert's passing in 2006, E. Artis continued her love for traveling. She took great pride in attending the 2008 Moravian Women's Consultation Conference in Herrnhut, Germany where one of her hymns, "Salt of the Earth Are We" was performed. She would eventually move out to Salemtowne, the Moravian Retirement Community where she became involved in many activities as her health allowed. She was preceded in death; by her parents, Burgess McAger Wright and Bessie Reynolds Wright, husband, The Rev. Herbert Weber, brothers, William Reynolds Wright, Sr. and Burgess Woodrow Wright and nephew, Eugene D. Wright, Sr. She is survived by sisters, Evelyn W. West, of Winston-Salem, Doris W. Noell, Clemmons, and one brother, Bynum McAger Wright, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, stepdaughter, Marie Weber Nodine (Dennis) Charlotte, two step-granddaughters, Jenna Nodine Craver (Andrew), of Bethel, Alaska and Abigail Nodine . Eight nieces and nephews survive her: Cynthia W. Faircloth; William Reynolds Wright, Jr., Lexington; Katyna W. Phillips (Don), The Villages, FL; Ann W. Marcus (David, Sr.), Clemmons; Susan W. Crump, Winston-Salem; Tom B. Wright, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; Janice W. Lemp (John), Casselberry, FL; and Kathy W. Boarders (Richard), Elizabethtown, KY; as well as thirteen great-nieces and nephews, eleven great-great-nieces and nephews, and eight great-great-great-nieces and nephews. A visitation prior to her funeral service will take place Saturday, February 22nd at 10 AM at Fairview Moravian Church. Funeral service will follow at Fairview at 11 AM with burial in God's Acre (Salem Moravian Graveyard) with the Rev. Jeff Coppage, Rev. Scott Venable officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Moravian Church or the Elizabeth Wright Weber Endowed Scholarship Fund (aka. WEBS) of Salem Academy, a scholarship established in her honor by the staff and faculty of Salem Academy upon her retirement to assist students in need at the Academy. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
