September 11, 2019 Larry Winton Webb passed away at his home on September 11, 2019. He graduated from Glendale High School and worked at McDonald's as a supervisor for 12 years. He served on the Army Reserves for 8 years and is retired as a Purchasing Manager from Sweco Products. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and trips to the casino. Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Christine; son Andrew (Denelda) Webb of Sutter, CA; daughters Angel Webb of Texas and Andrea Midkiff of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Amber Lopez, Megan Antrobus, Erika Antrobus, Payton Beck, Reiley Midkiff, and Avalyn Midkiff; and brother Ronald Webb of Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will host a reception following the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Tags

Load entries