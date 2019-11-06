September 16, 1931 - November 4, 2019 Benny Gray Webb, 88, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born September 16, 1931 in Yadkin County to the late Clarence and Cora Webb. Mr. Webb served in the US Air Force. He was a member of Boonville Baptist Church, and founding member of the Boonville Vol. Fire Department. Mr. Webb was a retired insurance agent from Prudential Ins. Co. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife June Kane Webb. Surviving are two sons Dale (Penny) Webb, Jeffery (Sharon) Webb; grandchildren Jamie Watkins, Jody Webb, Nicholas Webb, Nichole Rupard; great-grandchildren Saylor Webb, Bethney Webb, Ethan Webb; sisters Mary June Madison, Betty Jo Sapp (George), Nephews Mark Casstevens, Nick Kane, Mathew Kane; nieces Tammy Shore, Tara Ring and Julie Nash. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

