June 23, 1931 - August 30, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Mr. Donald Lee "Don" Weavil, 88, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born June 23, 1931 to the late Edgar Weavil and Lula Harvel Weavil. Mr. Weavil served in the Korean Conflict, 8th Army 95th transportation, 4th Platoon. He retired from Roadway, a devoted member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Edith Holder Weavil, two brothers, Byron (Jackie) and Wayne (Betty) Weavil, stepsister, Lois Smith, and a stepbrother, Pete Holder. Surviving are: his wife, Treva Weavil, many loving nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate and Rev. Matthew Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd.

