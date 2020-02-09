Weavil, Bernice W. December 30, 1923 - February 6, 2020 Mrs. Bernice Dorine Weavil, 96, of Kernersville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on December 30, 1923 a daughter of the late Charlie Mahlon and Myrtle Smith Weavil. Bernice was a graduate of Sedge Garden High School and in her youth a member of Friedland Moravian Church. She married Harrison M. Weavil in December of 1941 and spent the rest of her life as a mother, grandmother, housewife, and farmer. Bernice and her husband joined Union Cross Moravian and later Samaritan Baptist Church where she was still a member. She loved raising vegetables, canning and freezing, and was an excellent seamstress, making most of her own and her children's clothing. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Harrison Weavil; granddaughters, Donna Shields Hardy and Jennifer Weavil Jarvis; daughter-in-law, Vicky H. Weavil; son-in-law, Donald G. Shields; brothers, Raymond, Edward, and Roger Weavil; sisters, Virginia Yokley, Mae Matthews, and infant sister, Rena Weavil. Surviving is her daughter, Barbara W. Shields; sons, Steve Weavil and Robert Weavil and fiancee' Joan Lincoln; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. The family will fellowship with relatives and friends following the service. Memorials may be directed to Samaritan Baptist Church, 4800 Reid Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab for their kind support and care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
