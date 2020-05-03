Weaver, Eleanor Bailey October 7, 1923 - April 28, 2020 Mrs. Eleanor Bailey Weaver, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Davie Nursing and Rehab. She was born in California on October 7, 1923 to the late Elmer and Vera Canevascini Bailey. Mrs. Weaver was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She was a member of the Orchid Society and was one who enjoyed genealogy. Preceding her in death in 2013 was her husband, Marshall Weaver. Surviving is her daughter, Marsha Osman and husband, Len of Lewisville; four grandchildren, Andrea Osman and Dave Solovic; David Osman and wife, Melissa; Michael Osman and wife, Lindsay and Scott Osman and wife, Jessica; also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Zach, McKenzie, Emma, Layla, Izzy, Spencer, Carson, and Piper. A service will be held to honor her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209, Forsyth Human Society, 4881 Country Club Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
