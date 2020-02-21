October 3, 1932 - February 18, 2020 Herbert Monteith Wayne Jr., age 87 passed away peacefully at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, NC. He was born October 3, 1932 in Columbia, SC to parents Hebert M. Wayne and Helen Cooper Wayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou Johnston Wayne and sister, Patricia Wayne Bass. Bert grew up in Charlotte, NC where he attended Central High School and met his future wife, Mary Lou. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill and after graduation proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin. Bert and Mary Lou married August 4, 1956. As newlyweds they enjoyed the adventure of living in Cambridge, MA as Bert earned his MBA from Harvard University. Upon graduation, they moved back to North Carolina where Bert began his forty-one year career in various retail management positions at Wachovia Bank. After retirement in Winston-Salem, NC, Bert and Mary Lou enjoyed travelling around the world and cheering on the Tarheels, as well as his adopted hometown team, the Demon Deacons. Bert enjoyed yearly trips to the Outer Banks for fishing and family trips to Sunset Beach. Bert and Mary Lou were faithful members of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. After Mary Lou passed in 2012, Bert moved to River Landing at Sandy Ridge retirement community in Colfax, NC. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff who provided wonderful care and compassion to Bert through his final years. His family, of which he was very proud and loved dearly, includes son, Herbert (Bo) M. Wayne, III (Jan), daughters Laura W. Gooding (Mike) and Suzanne W. Johnson (Bill); grandchildren Spencer Wayne, Catherine Wayne, Callie G. (Rob) Taylor, Kate Gooding, Michael Gooding, Mary Peyton Johnson, William Johnson and great-grandson, Charlie Taylor. He is also survived by sister, Martha W. Reddeck (Tom), sister-in-law Suzanne J. Johnson and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately