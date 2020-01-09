October 7, 1932 - January 7, 2020 Betty Myers Waugh, 87, passed away Jan. 7, 2020 at Brookridge Retirement Community. Betty was born to William Franklin Myers and Ethel Lineback Myers on October 7, 1932 in Forsyth County. She attended Lewisville School and went on to earn an ADN degree from Forsyth Tech. Community College, an LPN degree from Gardener Wolf College (Lack.), and later became an RN. Betty's nursing career spanned 44 years. She worked in the neurosurgery department at NC Baptist Hospital and Bowman Gray School of Medicine and worked as a private duty nurse. Betty was a member of First Assembly of God Church and lived a life of evangelism. Throughout her life she had many hobbies, including knitting and quilting. Betty was a member of Knitting Guild of America and Cultured Pearls Knitting Club. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert; and three sisters, Julia, Josephine and Ruth. She is survived by her husband, J.C. Bost; her two adopted children, Becky and Michael; one sister, Mary Clodfelter; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Elwood Rakes officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Waugh, Betty Myers
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
