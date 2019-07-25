November 25, 1924 - July 21, 2019 Donald Gray Watts, Sr., 94, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community. Don was born November 25, 1924 in Winston-Salem to Claude and Eula (Shore) Watts. He attended RJ Reynolds and NC State University. Don proudly served in World War II in the US Army Air Corps with service in Germany and the UK. After the war, Don completed his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Don married Grace Blakley in 1951 and in 1953 moved to California to work for Hughes Aircraft Company near Los Angeles. He retired after 28 years. After retirement, he and Grace moved back to NC, where they were active members of Bethania Moravian Church. In retirement Don enjoyed gardening, golfing, wood carving and watching college basketball. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Grace of 66 years and his brother CA (Whitey) Watts. Don is survived by his son Donald Watts, Jr. and wife Karen, daughter Susan Long and husband Pat and daughter Betsy Watts. Additionally, his grandchildren are Jesse Hauck and wife Shannon, Horus Nelson, Brian Watts and Gina Watts, great-grandchildren Kaleb and Grace Hauck, and faithful Corgi companion, Maggie. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Bethania Moravian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, NC 27010. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

