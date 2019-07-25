November 25, 1924 - July 21, 2019 Donald Gray Watts, Sr., 94, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community. Don was born November 25, 1924 in Winston-Salem to Claude and Eula (Shore) Watts. He attended RJ Reynolds and NC State University. Don proudly served in World War II in the US Army Air Corps with service in Germany and the UK. After the war, Don completed his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Don married Grace Blakley in 1951 and in 1953 moved to California to work for Hughes Aircraft Company near Los Angeles. He retired after 28 years. After retirement, he and Grace moved back to NC, where they were active members of Bethania Moravian Church. In retirement Don enjoyed gardening, golfing, wood carving and watching college basketball. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Grace of 66 years and his brother CA (Whitey) Watts. Don is survived by his son Donald Watts, Jr. and wife Karen, daughter Susan Long and husband Pat and daughter Betsy Watts. Additionally, his grandchildren are Jesse Hauck and wife Shannon, Horus Nelson, Brian Watts and Gina Watts, great-grandchildren Kaleb and Grace Hauck, and faithful Corgi companion, Maggie. The funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Bethania Moravian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, NC 27010. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
4 juveniles charged after deputies caught them breaking into Pfafftown house, sheriff's office says
-
New bar coming to West End area in Winston-Salem
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
Business 40 on track to reopen in spring of 2020. Here's a look at where we are and what's next.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately