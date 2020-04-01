August 6, 1953 - March 31, 2020 Lanny Dale Watts, died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at his home. Dale was born August 6, 1953 to Dennis and Sallie Watts in Mullins, SC. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville where he served on various committees, and was a ruling elder. He was fond of babies, and frequently served in the church nursery. Dale retired from Mayer Textile Machine Corp with 45 years of service; while at Mayer he made many lifelong friends. His hobbies included surf fishing along the North Carolina coast, especially the Outer Banks, and Ocracoke; coaching soccer, when his children played; and doing research of his family's genealogy. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Ellen Watts of the home; two children, Kent Watts (Beth) of Colfax and Magan Wiggins (Matt) of Belews Creek; his mother, Sallie Watts of Kernersville; five sisters, Barbara Watts of Kernersville, Miriam Towery (John) of Thomasville, Joan Haney of Thomasville, Naomi Driggers (Don) of Kernersville, Denise Gray (Tom) of Germanton, TN; four grandchildren, Andrew Gaskins, Kelsey Wiggins, Emigen Watts, and Hudson Watts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by his father, Dennis Watts, and a son, Andrew Dale Watts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 611 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

