June 2, 1936 - August 20, 2019 Grady Watson, Jr., 83, of Advance, passed away on August 20, 2019 at the NC VA Veteran's Home in Salisbury. Grady was born June 2, 1936 in Ashe County, NC, a son to the late Grady Watson, Sr. and Vetra Blackburn. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his wife Mabel Myers-Markland Watson, his step-son Alton Markland, his brothers Ben and Don Watson and his sisters Melba Watson-Owens and Geraldine Watson-Owens. In life, Grady served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was a very proud Marine and served in the Korean War, where he was wounded. He was a member of the Elbaville United Methodist Church. Grady worked as a truck driver for over 35 years and loved driving truck. He also owned Ken's Drive-In and the G&M Game Room on Salem Avenue in Winston-Salem. He loved the Shriners organization and their parades and supported them often and he also loved working and watching the cows in the field. Grady is survived by a very large and loving family, including his sons John Watson and Mark Watson, daughter Jenny Watson-Thomas (partner Danny Myers), daughter Robin Watson-Carrington (Alan), brother Kenneth Watson (Ruby), brother-in-law Don Owens, step-children Pat Cope and Angela Markland Bailey (Larry), 3 grandchildren: Johnathon, Shane and Brandon Watson, 2 great-grandchildren Christian and Jacob, 6 stepgrandchildren: Chad, Brett and Brooke Markland and Brian, Kyle and Adam Bailey, 8 stepgreat-grandchildren: Ben, Maddie, Collin, Bella and Lyra Bailey, Kaycen and Maxwell Markland and Sophia Hartley and many other extended family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Elbaville United Methodist Church in Advance. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, also at the Elbaville U.M.C., with Brother John Palmer officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to the Elbaville U.M.C. Local Mission, P.O. Box #324, Advance, NC 27006. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be left online at daviefuneralservice.com.
