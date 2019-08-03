February 13, 1939 - August 2, 2019 Joan Miller Watson, age 80, passed away August 2, 2019. She was born February 13, 1939 in Yadkin County to the late Paul C. Miller and Stella Dixon Miller. She was a member of Turner's Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband John G. Watson; son Bobby Dean Brandon (Robin); daughter Rita Smith; grandchildren Shanna Brandon, Brandon Smith, Nikki Carter (Blake), Jenna Brandon; great-grandchildren Erica Rodriguez, Estella Rodriguez. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be conducted in the Gentry Family Chapel at 3:00 PM following the visitation with Rev. James Miles and Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Turner's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Memorial Hospital for the loving care shown to Joan and her family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055

