Watson, Camellia Ann February 6, 1939 - November 14, 2019 Camellia Ann Williams Watson, 80, of King passed away peacefully Thursday November 14, 2019. Camellia was born February 6, 1939 in Forsyth County to John and Grace Williams. She lived at Christian Village Homes for 13 years. She loved her independent living at her senior apartment where she made many friends. This was mainly due to her outgoing personality, positive attitude and simply being the type of person everyone enjoyed being around. Camellia was also an avid reader, enjoyed watching her special shows on television and loved working in her beautiful flowers. Her favorites were geraniums and poinsettias. Due to her illness, Camellia became a resident of Village Care in King, NC in Januarly, 2019. During that time, her health continued to decline. However, she maintained her positive attitude and spreading joy to other residents as well as the staff. She loved her roommate, Barbara (Nannie) and together they enjoyed playing bingo and other activities as she also did while living at Christian Village Homes. We can't begin to express our gratitude for the caring hands and loving hearts of all the staff which includes everyone in every department at Village Care. During her final days there, the expression of love and care given to our precious Camellia and family will be in our hearts forever. Camellia was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Kelly Bell and Tammy Tomallo, and one sister, Peggy Ziglar. She is survived by two daughters, Anita "Prissy" Hall (John) and Sherry Hensberger; one son, Frankie Watson; five grandchildren, Tyler Watson, Tanner Watson, Jessica Brown, Joey Hensberger and Seneca Tomallo; two sisters, Alma Jean McBride and Jackie Brewer. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Following the cremation and a brief period of acceptance of her loss, there will be a gathering of family and friends at Christian Village Homes Recreation Center, 116 Stone Way Court on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 6-8 PM. Memorials in Camellia's memory may be made to Stokes Partnership for Children, PO Box 2319, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com Twin City Cremations 122 North Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
