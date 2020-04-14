May 30, 1940 - April 12, 2020 Patsy Lou Grissom Watkins, 79, of Clemmons went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in her home. In order to comply with directives from Governor Cooper's office, a private graveside service will be held at Good Hope United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joseph Fulk, III officiating. Mrs. Watkins was born in Granville County on May 30, 1940 to Raymond Gully Grissom and Lillie Frances Hyde Grissom. She was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Ann Grissom. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Robert Kitchen Watkins, Sr. of the home; her son, Robert Kitchen Watkins, Jr. (Melinda) of Lewisville; two daughters, Vickie Watkins Davis (David) of Durham and Gail Watkins Killman of Wilmington; a sister, Judy Faye Watkins (Jack) of Oxford; and five grandchildren, including Noah Hunter Watkins. Memorials may be directed to Good Hope United Methodist Church at 10253 Hampton Rd, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
