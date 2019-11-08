November 1, 2019 Ta'Kiela Monique Washington, 39, passed away November 1, 2019. Family visitation will be held 11 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Middle Fork Christian Church, 2216 E. 1st St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 with funeral services following at 11:30 am. Condolences at hooperfuneralhome.net.

