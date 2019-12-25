December 27, 1941 - December 14, 2019 Theon Hicks Warren was granted angel wings on December 14, 2019. The Memorial Service is on December 28, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 N. Liberty Street at 11am. Theon passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born and raised in Kinston, NC and graduated from Savannah High School. One of 6 children born to the late Lucille Hicks and 20 Raspberry and Kilpatrick siblings born to George Kilpatrick. Theon will be remembered by her late brothers, Calvin Hicks and Melvin Mumford, Alphonza Mumford (Rosa), Oregon; sisters, late Theresa Mumford and Rhonda Banks; children, Donald Ray Hicks (Beverly), Ronnie Warren, Charlene Warren, Deborah Warren, Terry Warren (Cheryl), Elshon Warren; and grandchildren and great-grands. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Please send monetary donations to Springwell Network, Inc., 3820 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Warren, Theon
