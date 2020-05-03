Warren, III, Theodore R. January 24, 1958 - April 28, 2020 Rev. Theodore R. Warren, III ("Teddy"), was born January 24, 1958 and was called to his heavenly home April 28, 2020. Teddy loved the Lord and family and life for him was an adventure and he always sought to make the most of the gift of life he was given. The family would like to especially thank Forsyth Medical Center and their medical staff for Teddy during the COVID-19 crisis. With the restrictions on visitation during this time, you made a very difficult situation a bit easier to bear. Your thoughtfulness and constant communication with the family meant more to us than you will ever know. There will be a public viewing Monday, May 4, 2020 from 12:00pm-6:00pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Online expressions may be received at hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper

To plant a tree in memory of Warren III Theodore R. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries