Warren, III, Theodore R. January 24, 1958 - April 28, 2020 Rev. Theodore R. Warren, III ("Teddy"), was born January 24, 1958 and was called to his heavenly home April 28, 2020. Teddy loved the Lord and family and life for him was an adventure and he always sought to make the most of the gift of life he was given. The family would like to especially thank Forsyth Medical Center and their medical staff for Teddy during the COVID-19 crisis. With the restrictions on visitation during this time, you made a very difficult situation a bit easier to bear. Your thoughtfulness and constant communication with the family meant more to us than you will ever know. There will be a public viewing Monday, May 4, 2020 from 12:00pm-6:00pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Online expressions may be received at hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
-
Children as young as 9 involved in thefts of 46 cars from Forsyth dealerships, police say
-
Lexington assistant principal killed in crash on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately