February 24, 1969 - May 9, 2020 Dennis Paul Warren, age 51, of Mocksville, NC, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born February 24, 1969 to Robert and Susan Berry Warren in Pensacola, FL. In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by his loving wife Sandra Trindade Warren and daughter Josephine Rae Warren of the home. He is also survived by his dear brother Mark Lee Warren (Susan) of Welcome, NC, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis graduated from West Forsyth High School and Appalachian State University. The support of friends and relatives during Dennis' final days is greatly appreciated. Celebration arrangements of his life are postponed until after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trellis Supportive Care or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
Most Popular
-
As COVID-19 cases rise, Hanes Mall, other retailers reopen
-
Woman killed, her brother injured in early morning shooting
-
Being with children will be enough this Mother's Day for Meredith Tucker
-
Bond reduction denied for Winston-Salem man charged in fatal Hanes Mall shooting
-
Forsyth sees largest-ever one day increase in COVID-19 cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately