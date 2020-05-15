February 24, 1969 - May 9, 2020 Dennis Paul Warren, age 51, of Mocksville, NC, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born February 24, 1969 to Robert and Susan Berry Warren in Pensacola, FL. In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by his loving wife Sandra Trindade Warren and daughter Josephine Rae Warren of the home. He is also survived by his dear brother Mark Lee Warren (Susan) of Welcome, NC, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis graduated from West Forsyth High School and Appalachian State University. The support of friends and relatives during Dennis' final days is greatly appreciated. Celebration arrangements of his life are postponed until after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trellis Supportive Care or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Warren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries