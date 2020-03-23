August 28, 1944 - March 28, 2020 Mr. Eddie Ray Warner, Sr., 75, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. Eddie was born on August 28, 1944 to Aubrey John Warner and Mary Frances Parks Warner in Winston-Salem. He worked at R.J. Reynolds. He followed sports and enjoyed old cars and hot rods. Eddie loved spending time outside, especially on his front porch swing. He had a good sense of humor and a friendly nature. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Wayne Warner; and a grandson, Zachary Ryan Warner. Surviving are his son, Eddie Ray Warner, Jr. (Donna Hoffman Warner). A private, family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

