February 15, 1952 - October 17, 2019 Richard Alan Warner, 66, of Germanton passed away on October 17th. He was born in Greensboro, NC on February 15, 1952 to the late Dean Allen Warner and Dorothy Lee Shamel Warner. He graduated from Great Valley High School in Malvern, PA. He graduated from Embry-Riddle College and went on to be a pilot with Comair until retirement. He is survived by his wife Laura Warner of North Bend, OH and sister Sandra Lynn Warner Sturgis of Savannah, GA; also, by his aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Bethabara Moravian Church and interment in God's Acre in the spring of next year. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Police ID teen shot and killed near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem
-
Man stabbed, killed in domestic disturbance, Forsyth County sheriff says
-
Man shot Wednesday night in Winston-Salem; 4 people shot since Monday
-
Teen charged with murder in death of Jayden Jamison; authorities respond to rash of violence in and around Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately