February 15, 1952 - October 17, 2019 Richard Alan Warner, 66, of Germanton passed away on October 17th. He was born in Greensboro, NC on February 15, 1952 to the late Dean Allen Warner and Dorothy Lee Shamel Warner. He graduated from Great Valley High School in Malvern, PA. He graduated from Embry-Riddle College and went on to be a pilot with Comair until retirement. He is survived by his wife Laura Warner of North Bend, OH and sister Sandra Lynn Warner Sturgis of Savannah, GA; also, by his aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Bethabara Moravian Church and interment in God's Acre in the spring of next year. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

