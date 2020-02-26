October 1, 1979 - February 21, 2020 Joseph Derek Warner, 40, passed away at his residence on February 21, 2020. Joseph was born on October 1, 1979 to J. Keith Warner and Sandra W. Warner in Forsyth County. He was a professional truck driver. Surviving are his parents, Keith and Sandra; children, Shawn and Ciara and their mother, Sandra; brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Kathleen; and grandparents, Ray and Addie Wilkins. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Warner's Chapel Church of Christ with Minister Kevin Rutherford officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

Service information

Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Warners Chapel Church of Christ
8999 Lasater Road
Clemmons, NC 27012
