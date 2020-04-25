Warner, Carin Loven Carin Loven Warner, 84, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A memorial service to honor her memory will be held at a later date. Carin was born November 11, 1935 in Malmo, Sweden to the late Gustav Loven and his wife, Clara Bjork Loven. Before coming the America in 1957, she worked for the Swedish government as an interpreter. She also worked for the UN as an interpreter while working in Germany. Carin spoke 5 languages. Carin was most generous to her friends while giving to other charities frequently. Carin loved her two Tonkinese cats Fritz and Samantha. Carin worked as an assistant to the tax assessor for the Forsyth County tax department for over 20 years until her retirement. Carin had a love for life and was always there to give wise counsel to her family and friends. Her humor and quick wit will be dearly missed. Carin is survived by her son, Michael Chaney of Louisburg, NC, her grandson Skyler Chaney and great-granddaughter Sophia of Winston-Salem, NC. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

