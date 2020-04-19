November 27, 1940 - April 11, 2020 William "Bill" Charles Warlick died peacefully at home Saturday, April 11th, after a long illness. Born in Flushing, NY November 27, 1940, to Maxwell Whitmer Warlick and Eleanor Bennett Warlick, Bill was raised in Raleigh, NC. He was a proud member of the Needham B. Broughton High School Class of '59 and rekindled his friendship with many in his class through the Back Bench over the past several years. The love and support he received from this incredible group of men was deeply cherished by Bill. The visits and phone calls meant the world to him and gave him comfort and strength. Bill graduated in Horticulture from NC State University. He was the voice of gardening care on WSJS and is still remembered for that today. His lifelong curiosity took him through many varied careers from horticulture, teaching at Forsyth Tech, real estate, historic restoration, millwork and American glass studies. Bill's faith and strength were from friends & family, nature, birds, books, and curiosity for the world around him. He shared his love and knowledge of these things with so many people, and his legacy will live on through them. Bill had called Winston Salem home for the past 53 years. Bill leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Cindy Bouknight Warlick, children Lorri Warlick, Kim Warlick Parrish, Bennett Warlick and wife Meg, Matt Warlick and wife Julie, Beau Rapelye and wife Sarah, Tanner Rapelye and wife Sara, 14 grandchildren Ashley Warlick, Brandon Warlick, Hannah Parrish Blank and husband Zach, Wes Parrish, Rand Parrish, Graham Rapelye, Oliver Rapelye, Max Rapelye, Ian Rapelye, Sebi Rapelye, Ashley Albers, Emma Wester and Dallas Wester, sister Carolyn Warlick Lane, brother Bob Warlick, nieces, nephews, cousins, Emmalee Harris Hughes, the mother of his 4 children, and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NC Nature Conservancy or Winston Salem Trellis. The family would like to thank the angels of Trellis for their tender care and attention. Bill's life will be celebrated at a later date with family and close friends. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
