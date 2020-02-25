June 27, 1946 - February 23, 2020 Mrs. June Dillon Warden, 73, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born June 27, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Paul Howard Dillon and Roxie Ann Renegar Dillon. Mrs. Warden retired from R.J. Reynolds with 32 years of service. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Mrs. Warden was funny, quick-witted, and an all-round classy lady. She enjoyed the spring and eating desserts. She loved her great-grandchildren and her dog, Anna Marie. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Warden was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Harris Neugent; infant great-grandson, Mercy Neugent; and husband, Jimmy Warden. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy June Harris; son, Michael Warden and friend, Rick Greene; three grandchildren: Jennifer Dixon, Shane Dixon, and Scotty Wayne Redmond; eight great-grandchildren: Joseph Neugent Harris, Gabriel Neugent Harris, Christopher Dixon, Jacob Ray Hiatt, Vada Woods, Harley Blu Wright, Maria Redmond, and Jeffrey Redmond; a very special sister, Ann Lawson; and great-nephew, Rylan Tutterow. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Pastor Justin Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
