June 11, 1957 - April 17, 2020 Mr. James "Hassell" Warden, 62, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. He was born June 11, 1957 in Forsyth County to Jane Hodge and the late Roy Warden. In addition to his mother, Hassell is survived by his loving wife, Gladys Faye Warden; daughter, Brenda Kemp; brother, Harvey Boyles (Anna); three step-brothers; numerous step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; several brothers-in law and sisters-in-law; and a special friend, Vic Anders. A private graveside service will be conducted with Pastor Randy Hicks officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
