December 28, 1946 - October 29, 2019 Mr. Bobby Gene Ward, age 72, of King, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Ward was born in Danville, VA on December 28, 1946, to Austin Leftwich "Red" and Frances Edith Smith Ward. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy in 1966. Mr. Ward was an electrical engineer and retired from AMP/Tyco in Winston-Salem. He was a member of Flippin Memorial Baptist Church. Surviving is his devoted wife, Sharron Bunn Ward; a daughter, Katrina Sue Ward, sons Francis Eugene Ward and Brian Keith Ward, daughter-in-law, Chelsea Ward and granddaughter Lilly Grace Ward. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ward was preceded in death by a brother, Garry Lane Ward. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Skyline Memory Gardens with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mtn. Post 9436 & Mt. Airy Post 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King Firefighter's Auxiliary, 302 King St., King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home 206 W. Pine St. Mt. Airy, NC 27030

