July 9, 1967 - November 15, 2019 Ms. Melissa Marleen Walters, 52, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on July 9, 1967, to Marvin Phillips and Mary Emogene Meadows. Ms. Walters was a member of Lexington Baptist Church. She worked for UPS for several years and then became a CNA. She enjoyed cooking. The highlight of her life was her granddaughter. Preceding her in death is her father. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Samantha Vogel and husband Tim of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Alayna Marlene Harrison and Olivia Phonex Vogel; mother, Mary Emogene Hayes and husband L.C.; a sister, Kimberly Waddell and husband Terry of Rural Hall; three brothers: David Walters and wife Trisha of Davidson, Danny Walters of Lexington, and Jeff Walters; a beloved nephew and caregiver, Ricky Allen Plott; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Pastor Eric Goff. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
