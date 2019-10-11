February 25, 1928 - October 7, 2019 Dan Darrell Walters, loving husband and father, "Dapper Dan Wallpaper Man," mild-mannered, and always wanting the best for everyone, He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife, Dee Walters, and his children, Dan Daryl Walters, Dawn Walters-Nicks, Denise Yasuda (The Three D's), Cindy Geddie and Bobbi Virtue. He was raised in Brownsville, PA and preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eugene Walters, and his sister, Nancy Taylor. Dan's love of music began in his youth as a member of his high school orchestra and a dance band, playing both the clarinet and saxophone on the radio and at venues across the state. He and Dee loved to "cut a rug." After graduating from high school, Dan served in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic, during the Berlin Airlift, after the end of WWII. Dan was employed by Gerber Baby Foods for 32 years until retirement. He then moved to North Carolina from California and created his second career as a successful and sought-after wallpaperer. He also worked with his North Carolina family in their real estate venture, Freedom Properties. Dan did not need "rose-colored glasses" because his crystal blue eyes and loving heart saw the very best in everyone he met. He is fondly remembered for his quietude his listening. He was respectful, kind, and patient. He was always available with a helping hand. His love, unconditional his heart, always open. He touched so many with his gentleness and his peace. His quiet charity was shared effortlessly church, Storehouse for Jesus, friends and family. His love and goodness are imprinted on our hearts and souls forever. 2 Corinthians 5:8 Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; Storehouse for Jesus, 464 E. Depot St., Mocksville, NC 27028. TWIN CITY CREMATIONS 122 North Spruce Street
