June 13, 1917 - September 29, 2019 Ms. Mary F. Waller passed away September 29, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County to the late Opie Jones Waller and Charlie Waller. Mary graduated from RJ Reynolds High School. She was a faithful member of Ardmore Baptist Church while her health permitted. She retired from Royal Cake Company and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and making afghans for all family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Charles, Bill and James; and her sister, Virginia. Mary is survived by her nieces, Jane Smith (Chris) and Carol Witherington (Jim); great-nephews, Jamie Smith (Nikki), Brandon Smith (Mary Coleman); great-niece, Cathy Rucker (Tom); and great-great-nephew, Riley Rucker. She was the ultimate caregiver and will be greatly missed by her family, who sends all their love with her. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Salem Funeral Home, Main Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
