Winston-Salem - Rev. Richard William Wallace, 76, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Wallburg.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
