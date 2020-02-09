August 27, 1930 - February 3, 2020 Mrs. Jennie Wallace, 89, of 3103 Hickory Tree Rd. in Winston-Salem, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Monday, February 10, 2020 at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center, 3894 Northampton Dr. W-S, NC with Bishop Daniel Salley, Jr. officiating and Apostle Ellen Searcy, Senior Pastor. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Monday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Wallace, Jennie W.
