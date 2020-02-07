July 8, 1928 - January 28, 2020 Vivian Franklin Wall Leland, North Carolina Vivian Franklin Wall passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 91 in her home. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, July 8, 1928 to Clyde and Harriet Franklin. She had a twin sister, Vera Hitchcock, who predeceased her. The family moved from Atlanta to Wilmington, Delaware where Vivian graduated high school and continued her education at Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts degree. After working for a short time for Coca-Cola in Atlanta, GA, she changed careers and excitedly went to work for NASA in Cape Canaveral, FL where she met and married James L. Wall, Jr., who also has predeceased her. They had two daughters, Lisa and Linda, while living in Cocoa Beach, Florida. They later moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina where Vivian worked for Wachovia Bank as a trust investment banker, the career from which she retired. She was an active member at Home Moravian Church in Winston-Salem and she enjoyed playing tennis and bridge. Jim and Vivian recently relocated to Leland, North Carolina to be closer to family. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Karen Elizabeth (Lisa) Middlekauff and husband Fred, of St. Louis, Missouri and daughter, Linda Ann Wagstaff and husband John, and their two children, Samantha Erin and Jessica Ann of Leland, NC. Condolences can be made through Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, NC. Coble Ward-Smith 3915 Oleander Road, Wilmington, NC
