October 7, 1937 - August 21, 2019 JAMESTOWN - Virginia Louise Wall, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hospice Home of High Point. Virginia was born on October 7, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Henry and Evelyn Wall. She was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winston-Salem. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Thomas Allen Wall, Sr. Surviving family includes her husband of 21 years, Dennis; and three nephews, T.A. Wall, Jr. (Theresa), Tim Wall (Cindy) and Tony Wall (Lori). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Tim Wall and Rev. Joe Arthur officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, as well as the night prior, Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service on Saturday at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to World Missions Ministries, Project #11007PP, P.O. Box 270420, Oklahoma City, OK 23137. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

