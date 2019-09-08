Margaret Wall, age 85, entered the presence of her Savior on September 6, 2019. She was born in Stuart, VA and grew up in Lawsonville, NC. Margaret married Bobby L. Wall and they later moved to the Triad area. Margaret taught at Edgewood Christian School and Gospel Light Christian School. Survivors include her sister, Mabel Merritt; daughter, Kaye Wall Yokely and her husband Tim Yokely; granddaughter, Meredith Yokely; and many precious nieces and nephews. After a Graveside service for family at Gardens of Memory, a celebration of life will be held at 2:00PM Monday September 9, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family.

