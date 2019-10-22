April 20, 1949 - October 19, 2019 East Bend Larry Wade Wall, 70, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born April 20, 1949 in Yadkin County to Leonard Wall and Mary Myers Wall Harris. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard. Surviving is his wife, Martha Doub Wall; children, Mark (Jessica) Wall, Brian (Kimberly) Wall, Carolyn (Matthew) Douglas; grandchildren, Lynnley, Owen, Allison, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Emma; sister, Carolyn (Gary) White. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Baltimore United Methodist Church by the Rev. Chad Shoaf. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346 and the N.C. National Guard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service at 428 Main St, East Bend, NC 27018. Memorials can be made to Baltimore United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2419 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC 27018 or Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Dr., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 Main St, East Bend, NC 27018
