LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA - James Ludwig Wall, Jr. passed away on the evening of October 8, 2019 at his Leland home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Washington, Georgia on May 28, 1933. He learned to play tennis as a teenager and attended Auburn University continuing his tennis career with the Tigers. Upon graduation from Auburn with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, he served 2 years as a lieutenant in the United States Army. He then went to work at Cape Canaveral in the NASA space program. He was involved in the space program up to and including Apollo 13. While at Cape Canaveral, he met the love of his life, Vivian Franklin, who would become his wife. While in Florida, Jim and Vivian had two children, Karen Elizabeth and Linda Ann. After leaving the space program, the family relocated to Winston-Salem, North Carolina where Jim worked as an engineer at ITT/Grinnell and then retired from Salem College, as physical plant manager. They moved to Leland, North Carolina and celebrated their 59th anniversary this year. Throughout his life, besides his family, Jim continued to enjoy his passion for tennis and became well known in the Winston-Salem area for his tennis skills, playing a multitude of tournaments in and around the area and teaching young and old. Jim is survived by his wife, Vivian, two daughters Lisa Middlekauff, and her husband, Fred, of Saint Louis, Missouri and Linda Wagstaff , her husband, John, and their two children, Samantha Erin and Jessica Ann of Leland, NC, as well as Jim's sister, Elizabeth Mauldin of Alpharetta, Georgia, and her family. The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at Amedisys Hospice of Bolivia, North Carolina and the caregivers of Right At Home in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately