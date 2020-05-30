Wall, Herbert Gray June 6, 1931 - May 28, 2020 WALNUT COVE Herbert Gray Wall, 88, died Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020 at W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Gray was born on June 6, 1931 in Stokes County to the late Percy G. and Henrie Marshall Wall. He was the owner of Meadows Automotive and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Gray enjoyed playing golf and was a family man. He loved to have fun with his great-grandkids and loved to watch his grandkids play ball. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service. In addition to his parents, Gray is preceded in death by 2 brothers, James Wall and Kenneth Wall, and 4 sisters, Rebecca Hedrick, Lillian Geer, Myrtle Stone and Sallie Spainhour. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Louberta Joyce Wall; 4 children, Larry Wall (Martha), Joy Ackley (John), Todd Wall (Sherry) and Michael Wall; 10 grandchildren, Meredith Tedder, Amber Gallimore, Ashley Mays, Lauren Greene, Jordan Ackley, Dustin Ackley, Malia Ackley, Logan Wall, Zak Wall, and Grayson Wall; 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers, Percy "Bud" Wall (Frances) and Ross Wall (Pat) and several nieces and nephews. Funeral home pandemic guidelines still apply for this service. There will be a private memorial service held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Brent Hoots officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center, Volunteer Services, CLC Unit, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wall family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
